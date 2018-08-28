Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dress up as your favourite Hogwarts student and enjoy Harry Potter themed fun

PUBLISHED: 15:21 28 January 2019

A previous Harry Potter book night, which is celebrated by Suffolk Libraries. Picture: Gregg Brown

A previous Harry Potter book night, which is celebrated by Suffolk Libraries. Picture: Gregg Brown

In celebrating the best-selling books by J K Rowling, several libraries across Suffolk will be hosting a series of Harry Potter events next week.

Southwold library PHOTO: Nick ButcherSouthwold library PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The special themed events give locals the chance to dress up as one of your favourite Hogwarts students and take part in a Sorting Hat ceremony, as well as enjoying many other different games and crafts.

Harry Potter book night officially takes place next Thursday (February 7) and has been celebrated in recent years by Suffolk Libraries.

A fancy dress competition, crafts, games, Sorting Hat ceremony and much more will be held as part of Harry Potter book night at Southwold Library from 6pm to 7pm on Thursday, February 7.

Southwold Library manager Charlotte Clark said: “Harry Potter proves as popular as ever – even 22 years after the first book came out!

“The children that come to Harry Potter book night are a wide spread of ages. Some have read the books, others have watched the films but lots get their first taste of Harry Potter when their parents read them the books before they can read themselves.

“It’s great that the kids, their parents, our volunteers and all the staff can share in something together that we’ve all enjoyed and we hope our events can reflect that.”

Contact the library on 01502 722519 for more details. No booking is required.

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

The Tesco lorry became stuck on the B1119 near Saxmundham after trying to do a three-point-turn. Picture: LUKE BARKER

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Train fault causes delays on lines to Ipswich, Norwich, Braintree and Clacton

Ipswich Railway Station

Where to celebrate the Chinese New Year

Celebrations of Chinese New Year on the Cornhill last year. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Ipswich boss Keane set for Portman Road dugout return after taking Forest assistant job

Roy Keane is the new assistant manager of Nottingham Forest. Picture: NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Why more kids should try motocross by Jake Nicholls

Jake Nicholls

WATCH: Three amazing stories of how young people with depression, dyslexia and drug addiction succeeded against all odds

Annabelle, who features in the Inspire Suffolk film Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists