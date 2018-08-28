Dress up as your favourite Hogwarts student and enjoy Harry Potter themed fun

A previous Harry Potter book night, which is celebrated by Suffolk Libraries. Picture: Gregg Brown

In celebrating the best-selling books by J K Rowling, several libraries across Suffolk will be hosting a series of Harry Potter events next week.

Southwold library PHOTO: Nick Butcher Southwold library PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The special themed events give locals the chance to dress up as one of your favourite Hogwarts students and take part in a Sorting Hat ceremony, as well as enjoying many other different games and crafts.

Harry Potter book night officially takes place next Thursday (February 7) and has been celebrated in recent years by Suffolk Libraries.

A fancy dress competition, crafts, games, Sorting Hat ceremony and much more will be held as part of Harry Potter book night at Southwold Library from 6pm to 7pm on Thursday, February 7.

Southwold Library manager Charlotte Clark said: “Harry Potter proves as popular as ever – even 22 years after the first book came out!

“The children that come to Harry Potter book night are a wide spread of ages. Some have read the books, others have watched the films but lots get their first taste of Harry Potter when their parents read them the books before they can read themselves.

“It’s great that the kids, their parents, our volunteers and all the staff can share in something together that we’ve all enjoyed and we hope our events can reflect that.”

Contact the library on 01502 722519 for more details. No booking is required.