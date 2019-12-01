Historic gas works to be turned into car park close to famous Harry Potter house

The plot of land in Water Street, Lavenham, was used for gas works from 1872 to 1937 but buildings on the site have since been demolished.

But now Lavenham Parish Council has submitted an application to clear out the land and transform it into a 24 space car park.

Plans show that if given the go ahead the car park will benefit from a modern electric charging point for cars.

There would initially be two charging points but there would be scope for that to be increased when the need arises.

The power supply would also allow low height level LED lighting to be installed which, according to the parish council, would not be intrusive to local residents.

When the car park becomes operational the existing gates on the entrance will be removed and replaced by a height restriction bar to limit use to cars.

The site is situated along the same street as the historic De Vere House, made famous after featuring in the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1.

The new car park would create a perfect location for those visiting the site to stop with only a minute walk to the house.

It would also be home to a historic gas holder and the parish council plan to work with a historian from the National Grid to produce information panels for a display at the site that will tell the story of the gas works in words and pictures.

The gas holder is currently behind a brick wall and overgrown shrubbery and the parish council has said that the car park would greatly enhance the public's access to the historical construction.

During two days of discussion with local people and businesses about traffic and parking in Lavenham the parish council said that there was overwhelming support for the car park plans.

The site is also the location of a functioning gas pressure facility so will need to be accessed by gas company Cadent.