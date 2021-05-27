Published: 11:59 AM May 27, 2021

Harry Tarpley, had the mushroom house he made during lockdown returned after it was stolen from his families front garden - Credit: Deborah Sharples

The family of a nine-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who suffers with sensory overload are overjoyed that his artwork has been returned - but still angered that someone stole it in the first place.

Harry Tarpley has won awards for his artwork and made the mushroom house during the pandemic to make people smile but it was stolen from the front garden of his family's home in the early hours of Tuesday, May 24.

Harry also designed this piece of artwork for the Captain Tom charity - Credit: Deborah Sharples

Harry's mum Deborah Sharples said that he has always been a keen gardener and has always wanted his own garden.

"When Harry was five he said he said he wanted his own garden," Miss Sharples, said.

"So we gave him a small border and then he wanted more so we let him loose on the back garden and that's were he won his awards."

You may also want to watch:

Miss Sharples said Harry was "heartbroken" that someone decided to steal his prized possession from him and said that he was not going stop making his wonderful work.

Harry Tarpley has always been a keen gardener and has wanted his own garden since he was five years old - Credit: Deborah Sharples

But now Harry is over the moon that his mushroom house has been returned.

"He is one happy boy again who has got his smile back," Miss Sharples, said.

"The mushroom is very sentimental because it was the very first garden ornament that he had ever painted and he placed it in the face to act as the nose for Rudolf at Christmas and decided to keep it there.

"He has plans to put flowers in it once the fibre workmen have finished. People often visit Harry's garden and admire his great work."

Harry has always had a creative mind, as he also refurbishes old garden ornaments and earlier this year he refurbished the garden gnomes at West Suffolk Hospital for the my wish charity.

Harry Tarpley with his gnomes for West Suffolk Hospital - Credit: Deborah Sharples

The family were made aware of the mushroom's whereabouts by some anonymous tip offs and Harry's dad collected the item after he finished work on Wednesday, May 26.