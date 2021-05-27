News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'He's one happy boy again' - joy as prized possession returned to boy, 9

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:59 AM May 27, 2021   
Harry Tarpley, had the mushroom house he made during lockdown returned after it was stolen from his families front garden

Harry Tarpley, had the mushroom house he made during lockdown returned after it was stolen from his families front garden - Credit: Deborah Sharples

The family of a nine-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who suffers with sensory overload are overjoyed that his artwork has been returned - but still angered that someone stole it in the first place. 

Harry Tarpley has won awards for his artwork and made the mushroom house during the pandemic to make people smile but it was stolen from the front garden of his family's home in the early hours of Tuesday, May 24.

Harry also designed this piece of artwork for the Captain Tom charity 

Harry also designed this piece of artwork for the Captain Tom charity - Credit: Deborah Sharples

Harry's mum Deborah Sharples said that he has always been a keen gardener and has always wanted his own garden. 

"When Harry was five he said he said he wanted his own garden," Miss Sharples, said.

"So we gave him a small border and then he wanted more so we let him loose on the back garden and that's were he won his awards."

You may also want to watch:

Miss Sharples said Harry was "heartbroken" that someone decided to steal his prized possession from him and said that he was not going stop making his wonderful work. 

Harry Tarpley has always been a keen gardener and has wanted his own garden since he was five years old

Harry Tarpley has always been a keen gardener and has wanted his own garden since he was five years old - Credit: Deborah Sharples

But now Harry is over the moon that his mushroom house has been returned.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town priced out of move for Jermain Defoe
  2. 2 Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures
  3. 3 22 cases of Indian Covid variant identified in Suffolk
  1. 4 Gwion Edwards contract latest as Blues bid to keep Welsh winger
  2. 5 New fish restaurant and seafood deli opening in Sudbury this summer 
  3. 6 Rail services disrupted after person hit by train
  4. 7 Man arrested over discovery of human bones in Sudbury
  5. 8 Family raises funds for Suffolk Mind after tragic death of Aayush, 17
  6. 9 Vaccine centre opens up for walk-ins in Ipswich
  7. 10 From the Cayman Islands to Premier League, via Suffolk - ex-Town prodigy making waves at Arsenal

"He is one happy boy again who has got his smile back," Miss Sharples, said.

"The mushroom is very sentimental because it was the very first garden ornament that he had ever painted and he placed it in the face to act as the nose for Rudolf at Christmas and decided to keep it there.

"He has plans to put flowers in it once the fibre workmen have finished. People often visit Harry's garden and admire his great work."

Harry has always had a creative mind, as he also refurbishes old garden ornaments and earlier this year he refurbished the garden gnomes at West Suffolk Hospital for the my wish charity.

Harry Tarpley with his gnomes for West Suffolk Hospital

Harry Tarpley with his gnomes for West Suffolk Hospital - Credit: Deborah Sharples

The family were made aware of the mushroom's whereabouts by some anonymous tip offs and Harry's dad collected the item after he finished work on Wednesday, May 26. 

Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People have been warned of disruption to their mobile phone signal in Ipswich. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Suffolk residents to receive emergency text alerts tomorrow – here's why

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Needham Market coronavirus testing site, Suffolk

Coronavirus

Indian Covid variant found in Suffolk traced to Bolton

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The coronavirus infection rate in Ipswich and West Suffolk has risen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mapped: The 134 Suffolk and Essex postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds has now reopened with a new space outside Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What is Suffolk famous for? - 11 things you didn't know about the county

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus