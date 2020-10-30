E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Disused GP surgery to be converted into family home after plans approved

PUBLISHED: 06:00 31 October 2020

The former GP surgery in Hartest is set to be converted into a family home after plans were accepted. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The former GP surgery in Hartest is set to be converted into a family home after plans were accepted. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A disused village GP surgery is set to be converted into a new family home after plans were accepted by council officers.

The former doctors’ surgery in The Row, Hartest has been left empty after GP services were stopped three years ago.

The building has since been left empty.

However new designs, which were submitted to Babergh District Council hoping to breathe new life into the property, have been approved.

The plans would see the single-storey building converted into a new two-bedroom home with an en suite, shower room and an open plan living/kitchen area.

The existing porch would be replaced by a less prominent one, which would be tiled with slate.

The outside of the building would also receive a makeover, with new painted render and coloured timber weatherboarding to be installed.

Concluding its application, Optimum Architecture said: “The proposed change of use brings back a redundant building to good use.

“The proposed remodelling enhances the residential setting and provides an ‘in demand’ moderate dwelling for the local area.”

The report said that the plans would not have any “significant adverse impact” on highways safety, residential amenity, heritage assets, the environment or biodiversity interests.

