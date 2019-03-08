Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs
PUBLISHED: 19:33 18 September 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
An innovative and eco-friendly house built by Suffolk-based builders is set to appear on Channel 4's Grand Designs.
The six-bedroom lakeside house in Hartest, Bury St Edmunds, will be showcased on the popular nationwide property show next month.
Built by Long Melford-based Mbloc, the eight-month large-scale project began in October 2018.
Split between three buildings, the one-story house is joined together with enclosed glass walkways, given views across the landscape.
It features lakeside views to add to its already impressive character, having also been built around a large oak tree in the centre of its large open courtyard.
Further details on the property remain unknown, with developers keen to remain tight-lipped before Suffolk's talent is showcased to the nation on October 2 at 9pm.
Ususally, the company focus on building energy efficient two or three bed timber-panelled homes that utilise sustainable materials. They boast being able to build two bed single storey homes in just eight weeks.