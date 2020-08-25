E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Disused GP surgery could be converted into family home

PUBLISHED: 05:30 26 August 2020

The former GP surgery in Hartest could be converted into a family home if plans are accepted. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The former GP surgery in Hartest could be converted into a family home if plans are accepted. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An abandoned village GP surgery could be converted into a new family home if plans are accepted by council officers.

The former doctors’ surgery in The Row, Hartest has been left empty after GP services were stopped three years ago.

The building has since been left empty. However, new plans submitted to Babergh District Council could breathe new life into the property.

The plans would see the single-storey building converted into a new two-bedroom home with an en suite, shower room and an open plan living/kitchen area.

The existing porch would be replaced by a less prominent one, which would be tiled with slate.

The outside of the building would also receive a makeover, with new painted render and coloured timber weatherboarding to be installed.

Concluding its application, Optimum Architecture said: “The proposed change of use brings back a redundant building to good use.

“The proposed remodelling enhances the residential setting and provides and ‘in demand’ moderate dwelling for the local area.”

