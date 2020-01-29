Fresh attempt to host weddings at historic venue after previous plans withdrawn

Harvest House may be set to host weddings after new plans were submitted Picture: BUSHFORE PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

New plans have been submitted to host weddings and civil ceremonies at a historic Suffolk landmark - just weeks after similar plans were withdrawn.

How a wedding ceremony at Harvest House could look Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY How a wedding ceremony at Harvest House could look Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY

Bosses at Harvest House, in Cobbold Road in Felixstowe, have finalised their plans for access to the building when hosting ceremonies, wedding breakfasts and after parties in the communal rooms.

A similar application to hold weddings and civil ceremonies at the grade II listed Harvest House was withdrawn in December.

However, the new submission clarifies how visitors will access the building.

The design and access statement says: "We will ensure there are wardens available on the function date to direct visitors and traffic where needed."

Harvest House originally aimed to begin hosting ceremonies from May this year, before opting to withdraw its plans.

A spokesman previously said: "The team are positive they can offer their couples a unique, personal and exquisite wedding day at the most spectacular venue in Felixstowe."