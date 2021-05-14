Published: 12:52 PM May 14, 2021

Harvinder Sing Kular died following an industrial incident in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Tributes have been paid to a "much-loved son and brother" who died in an industrial incident in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers were called to Rougham Tower Avenue just before 3pm on Thursday, April 1, along with the fire and rescue service, ambulance service and a team from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service.

The Health and Safety Executive was also informed.

A man, aged in his 30s, died in the incident at the scene.

Pending formal coroner’s inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the man who died as Harvinder Singh Kular, aged 39, from Luton.

Mr Kular's family have paid tribute to him, describing him as irreplaceable.

"Harvinder’s death is a great loss to our family," read the tribute.

"He was a much-loved son and brother who can never be replaced.

"Harvinder was a man who always had a smile on his face, he was hard working and always willing to help anyone. He will be greatly missed.”

Mr Kular’s death is being treated as unexplained at this stage.

Officers from Suffolk police are working with colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive to establish the circumstances leading up to his death.



