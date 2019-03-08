Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man suffers broken jaw in football club brawl

PUBLISHED: 14:26 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 08 July 2019

A man suffered a broken jaw after a fight at Harwich and Parkeston Football Club. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man suffered a broken jaw after a fight at Harwich and Parkeston Football Club. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The man was punched in the face at Harwich and Parkeston Football Club, in Main Road, Harwich, at around 1am on Sunday, June 23.

The attack followed a disturbance at the clubhouse after a man became aggressive to staff when he was asked to leave the building.

The man became threatening, with three people in total being assaulted.

Officers arrested a 19-year-old man from Harwich on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm and common assault.

He has been released on bail until Wednesday, July 31.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/102511/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Children in care ‘at risk of being criminalised’, warns charity

Suffolk police attended a children's home more than 200 times in 2018 Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

‘Enough is enough!’ - drive to combat street drinking in Bury St Edmunds town centre

Bury BID chief executive Mark Cordell in St John's Street Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS

Most Read

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Children in care ‘at risk of being criminalised’, warns charity

Suffolk police attended a children's home more than 200 times in 2018 Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

‘Enough is enough!’ - drive to combat street drinking in Bury St Edmunds town centre

Bury BID chief executive Mark Cordell in St John's Street Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Great news’ as Smart Garden Offices acquired by management team after previous owner bows out

From left, Smart Garden Offices' new owners Paul Sheppard, Sue Phillips and Matt Moss Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

Why NHS boss dubbed his own patch ‘homophobic, racist, and awful’

Colchester and Ipswich hospital boss Nick Hulme has explained why he said north east Essex was

See all of Monday’s breaking news here

Check out all of today's breaking news in the live feed below Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Review: New tasting menu at The Brewers Arms, Rattlesden – ‘Outstanding. A gifted team building something very special’

The opening course of the 8-course tasting menu at The Brewers Arms in Rattlesden - Salmon/Wasabi. A great start to the menu. Picture: MARK HEATH

Suffolk sauce maker’s jobs boost as demand for products soars

Stokes sauces coming through the production line Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists