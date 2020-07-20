E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman woke up to find would-be burglar in her bedroom

PUBLISHED: 14:27 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:27 20 July 2020

The attempted burglary happened in The Vineway in Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The attempted burglary happened in The Vineway in Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A woman was woken up at 3.50am this morning when she found someone in her bedroom in what police think was an attempted burglary.

Essex Police were contacted in the early hours of Monday, July 20, after a report of burglary from a home in The Vineway, Harwich.

The woman shouted at the intruder when she saw them and they then ran out of her patio door.

There were also reports from early that morning of two young men being seen trying to open car doors parked outside a home in Deepdale Road at 4am.

They had tired the front door and side gate and police are speaking to residents in the area, keen to find out whose property was affected.

They’d like to speak to anyone who saw individuals acting suspiciously the The Vineway and Deepdale Road area, or who has CCTV or doorbell footage.

Contact Clacton CID on 101 quoting incident 110 of July 20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Girl, 15, reported missing from Leiston

15-year-old Leiston teenager Demitri Ambrose has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police and fire crews at scene of Long Melford crash

The A134 is currently blocked near Long Melford following a crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

It’s hard to imagine ‘Mr West Ham’ wearing any other team’s shirt... except he already has

Mark Noble played 13 games for Ipswich Town in 2006. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Parents warned u-turn over bus cut unlikely

Flora Allen (left) and her sister Poppy both rely on the bus to get to school Picture: BRIDGET ALLEN

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Girl, 15, reported missing from Leiston

15-year-old Leiston teenager Demitri Ambrose has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police and fire crews at scene of Long Melford crash

The A134 is currently blocked near Long Melford following a crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

It’s hard to imagine ‘Mr West Ham’ wearing any other team’s shirt... except he already has

Mark Noble played 13 games for Ipswich Town in 2006. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Parents warned u-turn over bus cut unlikely

Flora Allen (left) and her sister Poppy both rely on the bus to get to school Picture: BRIDGET ALLEN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Woman woke up to find would-be burglar in her bedroom

The attempted burglary happened in The Vineway in Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk jobs at risk as Marks & Spencer announce 950 job cuts

Marks and Spencer in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sizewell C ‘consultation bus’ defended – after Bill Turnbull brands it ‘feeble box ticking’

The mobile Sizewell C planning application library. Picture: BILL TURNBULL

WATCH: Singing for the NHS and raising funds for memory garden - meet our latest community heroes

Rachel Buckingham, a therapeutic radiographer at Ipswich Hospital, features in the Shine a Light video Picture: ESNEFT