Woman woke up to find would-be burglar in her bedroom

The attempted burglary happened in The Vineway in Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A woman was woken up at 3.50am this morning when she found someone in her bedroom in what police think was an attempted burglary.

Essex Police were contacted in the early hours of Monday, July 20, after a report of burglary from a home in The Vineway, Harwich.

The woman shouted at the intruder when she saw them and they then ran out of her patio door.

There were also reports from early that morning of two young men being seen trying to open car doors parked outside a home in Deepdale Road at 4am.

They had tired the front door and side gate and police are speaking to residents in the area, keen to find out whose property was affected.

They’d like to speak to anyone who saw individuals acting suspiciously the The Vineway and Deepdale Road area, or who has CCTV or doorbell footage.

Contact Clacton CID on 101 quoting incident 110 of July 20.