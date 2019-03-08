Taking world foods to the food professionals

Surya Foods

Globe-trotting firm Surya Foods is clocking up the air miles to promote its brands.

Surya Foods, of Harwich is promoting its brands internationally at a range of food and produce exhibitions and trade events.

The Harwich-based company is one of the largest suppliers of authentic world foods to the UK food sector – and it is reaching out to the international marketplace.

Surya has recently upped its presence on the exhibition trail taking its part on the world food stage at a series of global food and drink events. Staff will be travelling to exhibitions including Gulfood in Dubai, Anuga in Cologne, Sial in Paris and a bit closer to home at the Food and Drink Expo in Birmingham.

The events have helped attract thousands of pounds worth of new business leads, and bosses believe it is providing a great platform for Surya to present its line up of products to a global audience of retail and food service professionals.

This week Surya is at the IFE at the ExCel centre in London which will be attended by around 1,300 global and UK food and drink manufacturers.

The Surya stand features its Laila Basmati top three rice brand together with its Thai brand Flying Goose sriracha hot chilli sauce, a condiment which is now sold widely in the UK and USA.