Family left homeless after kitchen fire started by faulty fridge

Published: 7:59 AM October 4, 2021

Essex fire crews put out the fire started by a fridge in a Parkeston flat - Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

A north Essex family have been left homeless after a kitchen fire started by a faulty fridge left their flat smoke-logged.

Essex County Fire & Rescue Service crews were dispatched to Tyler Street in Parkeston, near Harwich, at around 8.15pm on Saturday after neighbours reported hearing smoke alarms.

Crew members arrived to discover the flat was 100% smoke logged and worked to ensure that nobody was inside the property.

The fire, which was revealed to have been started by an electrical fault in a fridge, was extinguished within an hour.

But the kitchen was destroyed and the family that live at the flat have been rendered homeless due to the smoke damage.

Crew Manager Norman Gooch, from Dovercourt fire station, said: "Crews worked quickly to ensure nobody was inside this flat as usually a family that live here are home at this time of the evening but thankfully they were not home.

Pictures revealed the damage caused by the fire - Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

"Due to the hard work and professionalism of the firefighters, the fire was prevented from spreading throughout the flat and water damage to the flat below was kept to a minimum.

"Sadly, the family have been rendered homeless due to the smoke damage and have lost all of their possessions.

"This incident really highlights why it is so important to have working smoke alarms and why you should act on it if you hear smoke alarms going off.

"Whether it’s at your home or you hear your neighbours alarms going off or you are passing by, smoke alarms alert us to the first signs of fire."