Garden destroyed in huge fire near hospital in seaside town
- Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service
A garden has been destroyed after a huge blaze that saw a ward at a nearby hospital evacuated.
The incident happened at about 11.30pm on Saturday at an address in Grange Road, Harwich, Essex County Fire & Rescue Service said.
Control teams received several calls from members of the public who noticed the smoke.
A fire was burning in a grass area at the property, which backed onto the premises of Fryatt Hospital.
One ward at Fryatt Hospital was evacuated briefly by hospital staff as a precaution, but the fire and smoke did not reach the premises and no-one was affected.
Three sheds and a row of conifers, as well as the rest of the garden, were destroyed in the blaze.
A stop was called the fire service at about 1.30am the following morning.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: How Town's draw at Millwall played out
- 2 Body found in search of 21-year-old man
- 3 Suffolk pub's beer garden named one of the best in the UK
- 4 McKenna's on Millwall draw, duo's absence and transfer latest
- 5 'One of the worst I've seen': Anger as road blocked with fly-tipped rubbish
- 6 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 Millwall draw
- 7 Caravan fire spreads to nearby garages in suspected arson attack
- 8 North Ipswich road reopens after police incident
- 9 17-month-old with rare Uncontrollable Hair Syndrome living in Suffolk
- 10 Hospital staff to lose free parking, hot drinks and evening meals
Karen Nicoll, station manager, said: "Our crews have done really well here tonight to get this fire under control. When we arrived, it was already spreading very quickly and could so easily have been more serious."