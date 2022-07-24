Garden destroyed in huge fire near hospital in seaside town

The fire broke out in a Harwich garden on Saturday evening - Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

A garden has been destroyed after a huge blaze that saw a ward at a nearby hospital evacuated.

The incident happened at about 11.30pm on Saturday at an address in Grange Road, Harwich, Essex County Fire & Rescue Service said.

Control teams received several calls from members of the public who noticed the smoke.

A fire was burning in a grass area at the property, which backed onto the premises of Fryatt Hospital.

The blaze was extinguished within two hours - Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

One ward at Fryatt Hospital was evacuated briefly by hospital staff as a precaution, but the fire and smoke did not reach the premises and no-one was affected.

Three sheds and a row of conifers, as well as the rest of the garden, were destroyed in the blaze.

A stop was called the fire service at about 1.30am the following morning.

Karen Nicoll, station manager, said: "Our crews have done really well here tonight to get this fire under control. When we arrived, it was already spreading very quickly and could so easily have been more serious."