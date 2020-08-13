E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fire service receive more than 20 calls after large number of tyres ignite

PUBLISHED: 15:33 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 13 August 2020

Fire crews are currently attending the fire in Parkeston Picture: CHRISTIAN JONES

Fire crews are currently attending the fire in Parkeston Picture: CHRISTIAN JONES

Archant

A large number of tyres are on fire near to Harwich International Port prompting more than 20 emergency calls to Essex Fire and Rescue Service.

Two crews are at the scene of the fire which started shortly after 2pm today.

A row of tyres measuring roughly 150m are reportedly ablaze in Una Road, Parkeston in the Essex town.

Firefighters are still tackling the blaze which has seen a large plume of smoke billowing into the sky.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson from Essex fire said: “Firefighters have been called to fire involving a large number of tyres that have been left in an area of waste land.

“Fire control received over 20 calls to the incident.

“Firefighters at the scene report that the row of tyres measure approximately 150m.”

According to the fire service, crews are making “good progress” and the blaze is nearly out.

The service advises that the incident is ongoing and more detail will emerge over the coming hours.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘The road literally exploded’ – Streets flooded as fire crews called in to help

Haverhill town centre has flooded in parts due to the volume of rainfall. Picture: CHRIS BARBER

Why is Suffolk missing out on Red Arrows VJ Day flypast?

The main focus of the national event will be the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

WATCH: Drone footage shows devastating impact of industrial fire

Emergency services were called to the fire in Parham on Thursday morning Picture:CHRIS EDGE

Ipswich seeing ‘rise in people sleeping on the streets’

Jools Ramsey, chief executive of Ipswich Housing Action Group (IHAG). Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH