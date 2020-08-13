Fire service receive more than 20 calls after large number of tyres ignite
PUBLISHED: 15:33 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 13 August 2020
A large number of tyres are on fire near to Harwich International Port prompting more than 20 emergency calls to Essex Fire and Rescue Service.
Two crews are at the scene of the fire which started shortly after 2pm today.
A row of tyres measuring roughly 150m are reportedly ablaze in Una Road, Parkeston in the Essex town.
Firefighters are still tackling the blaze which has seen a large plume of smoke billowing into the sky.
A spokesperson from Essex fire said: “Firefighters have been called to fire involving a large number of tyres that have been left in an area of waste land.
“Fire control received over 20 calls to the incident.
“Firefighters at the scene report that the row of tyres measure approximately 150m.”
According to the fire service, crews are making “good progress” and the blaze is nearly out.
The service advises that the incident is ongoing and more detail will emerge over the coming hours.
