News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Harwich lifeboat rescues stranded motor cruiser off Orford Ness

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:04 PM November 20, 2021
The lifeboat Albert Brown was dispatched from Harwich to rescue a stranded boat off the coast of Suffolk on Tuesday night

The all weather lifeboat Albert Brown was dispatched from Harwich to rescue a stranded motor cruiser off the coast of Suffolk on Tuesday night - Credit: Harwich RNLI

A lifeboat crew brought home to safety a motor cruiser with two people on board drifting in open sea off the Suffolk coast.

The eight-metre long vessel, which was travelling from Lowestoft to Ipswich, had run out of fuel and was drifting swiftly due to wind and tide. 

Its crew found themselves in trouble 10 miles north of Felixstowe's Landguard Point. 

Volunteers of Harwich RNLI were paged at 8.45pm following a "Pan-Pan" call to the UK coastguard.

A "Pan-Pan" call means urgent help is required but there is no imminent danger. 

The charity's Severn Class lifeboat Albert Brown was swiftly launched but by the time it caught up with the drifting vessel, they were six miles east of Orford Ness.

They pulled alongside, and after assessing the situation decided to bring the motor cruiser under tow into Shotley Marina late on Tuesday.

Here, they were met by volunteers from the Holbrook Coastal Rescue Team. 

RNLI crew passing by Felixstowe docks

RNLI crew passing by Felixstowe docks - Credit: Harwich RNLI

Most Read

  1. 1 Victim thanks officer after man who sexually assaulted her is jailed
  2. 2 A14 reopens eight hours after lorry overturns
  3. 3 Overturned lorry closes A14 between Felixstowe and Ipswich
  1. 4 Three convicted after using removal company as drug smuggling front
  2. 5 Woman knocked unconscious while walking her dog near football ground
  3. 6 Covid hospital admissions fall — but cases on the rise in Suffolk
  4. 7 Two trajectories, mood music and full-back focus... Sunderland v Ipswich Town
  5. 8 Woman trapped after car overturns and crashes into electrical pole
  6. 9 12 magical festive afternoon teas in Suffolk 
  7. 10 Violent husband threw out wife's clothes after she refused him sex

In a statement, the RNLI said: "Once alongside and the casualties were assessed, it was deemed the safest option was to take the vessel under tow to Shotley Marina, where they were met by volunteers from the Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team at the marina’s lock at 00:30am on Wednesday morning."

Coastguard
Harwich News
Suffolk
Shotley Peninsular News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

police investigations Higher Drive Lowestoft

Teenage cyclist suffers life threatening injuries in crash with van

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Ginette Rose has been reported missing from Red Lodge, near Mildenhall

Suffolk Constabulary

Body found during search for missing Ginette Rose, 36

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds has revealed her battle with bowel cancer

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The newly installed collision beam at Coddenham Road Bridge in Needham Market, which has been named

Suffolk railway bridge is the most bashed in Britain

Timothy Bradford

person