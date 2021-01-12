Have you seen missing 60-year-old Nigel?

Published: 8:20 PM January 12, 2021

Nigel Clack is missing from Harwich and is known to have links to Ipswich - Credit: Essex Police

A Harwich man with distinctive facial tattoos has been reported missing — family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Nigel Clack, aged 60, was last seen on Sunday, January 10.

He is described as 5ft 6in tall, slim build with long greying-brown hair. He has a number of facial tattoos.

Nigel is believed to be wearing a three-quarter length leather jacket with badges on the lapels and burgundy tracksuit bottoms.

He is also known to have links to Ipswich.

Essex Police have asked him to contact home to reassure his family he is okay.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 258 of January 10.