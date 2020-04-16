Breaking

Fatal road accident being treated as murder by police



A road collision which led to the death of a man in his 20s is being treated as murder, according to police.

Essex Police received a call at around 2.45pm, on Wednesday, April 15, that a motorbike and a BMW had been in collision on Marine Parade, Harwich.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics a man in his 20s who had been on the motorbike died.

Detectives now believe that this was a targeted incident and are treating his death as murder.

Two men were seen leaving the scene and are thought to have been in the BMW.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen these men at the time of the incident.

A pedestrian, a woman in her 80s was taken to hospital, with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Officers need anyone who saw what happened, have CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information about the incident or what led up to it to come forward.

“If you have any information, we need you to call us on 101 quoting incident 596 of Wed 15 April or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”