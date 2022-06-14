News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Serious fire breaks out in pub in seaside town

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:09 PM June 14, 2022
A fire broke out in a pub in Harwich

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a serious fire that has broken in a pub in Harwich.

The blaze, at a pub in Church Street near Ha'penny Pier, was first reported to Essex County Fire & Rescue Service at about 7.50am on Tuesday.

A total of 12 fire engines have been dispatched to the scene.

The fire service reported the blaze had spread to two neighbouring properties.

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene in the north Essex town

Craig McLellan, incident commander, said: "The affected properties have sadly seen extensive damage but our crews are working hard to minimise any further damage.

"I’d like to thank Essex Police, East of England Ambulance Service and Tendring District Council who are all on-site to assist with the incident this morning."

People are being asked to avoid the area while firefighters tackle the blaze.

