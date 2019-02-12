New look for Harwich station with platform and shelter rebuilt

Harwich Town station has had a £500k makeover. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA Archant

Greater Anglia has completed the £500,000 refurbishment of Harwich Town railway station – resurfacing its platform and installing a new shelter for passengers.

The rebuilding work was completed just under a year after the Mayflower Heritage Centre opened in the station buildings.

The old canopy has been replaced with a brand new wooden shelter to better protect passengers from the elements as they wait for trains.

As part of an overall electrical upgrade for the station, the existing lighting has been replaced by white LED lights to improve safety and security, which use far less energy.

The platforms have been repaired and completely resurfaced with new tarmac.

Simone Bailey of Greater Anglia said: “I’d like to thank customers for their patience while this work was carried out. The station is now much improved, brighter and safer as a result of this upgrade.

“Investing in upgrades to stations across the network is extremely important to Greater Anglia, demonstrating our commitment to providing excellent facilities and service to our customers.”

Robert Day, Trustee of the Harwich Mayflower Heritage Centre, said “We are delighted to have worked closely with Greater Anglia on this project, which has helped to secure a bright future for the historic station building and railway museum complex.”