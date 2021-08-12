Harwich woman becomes first female coxswain in 200-year history of RNLI

Published: 4:30 PM August 12, 2021

A "trail-brazing" woman from Harwich has been appointed as the first female coxswain in the almost 200-year history of the RNLI.

Di Bush, who first joined Harwich RNLI as a full-time mechanic in 2017, will take over from incumbent coxswain Neal Sandquest from next month.

She had first started life with the life-saving charity in 2003, having joined as a volunteer at Falmouth RNLI in Cornwall.

A highly-qualified mariner outside of lifeboats, she has previously been coxswain of the Star of Life, the South West Ambulance Service's vessel providing support to the outer Scilly Isles.

However, this is the first time a woman has been appointed as a coxswain at the RNLI since it first formed in 1824.

The Albert Brown lifeboat - Credit: RNLI

Harwich lifeboat operations manager, Peter Bull, said he is "very pleased" to appoint such a well-respected person.

He said: "I am very pleased to announce that the RNLI has appointed Di Bush as full-time coxswain, the first woman to hold such a role in the charity’s history – and four years after she was appointed the first female full-time mechanic – both here at Harwich.

"She is well respected on station and will command the Severn class all-weather lifeboat Albert Brown, as well as lead the team."

Incumbent coxswain Neal Sandquest is stepping down after five years - Credit: RNLI/Harwich RNLI

Area lifesaving manager, Graeme Richardson, said Ms Bush's vast experience and qualifications make her an asset to the team.

He added: "Having served as mechanic for four years, she has already made a significant contribution to lifesaving at Harwich and South Suffolk which the station serves."

Sue Kingswood, RNLI inclusion and diversity manager, said the charity is encouraging more women to get involved.

She said: "We’re working hard to make sure that when people do come forward to volunteer or work at the RNLI, they’re made to feel welcome and stay.

"What we’re doing to encourage greater representation of women is a microcosm of what we need to do to get people with diverse experiences and perspectives joining the RNLI.

"Di is a trail-blazer in this regard and for some years now has been an inspiration to other women, both within the RNLI or thinking about joining our charity."