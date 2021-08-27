Harwich man follows in dad's life-saving footsteps for RNLI

Published: 3:05 PM August 27, 2021

A lifeboat volunteer is following in the footsteps of his father after being called out on his first life-saving mission.

RNLI volunteer Michael Bull was called out for the first time on Wednesday, August 25, after receiving reports of the crew of a nine-metre motorboat becoming stuck out at sea.

He joined the Harwich crew as one of seven new recruits in April having been inspired by his father Peter, who took over as lifeboat operations manager (LOM) in May, having already served as a crew member for almost 20 years.

Even though he had already attended on-shore missions, the Wednesday afternoon call-out was Michael's first mission on board the all-weather Albert Brown lifeboat.

He and his colleagues helped tow the stricken boat to the nearby Shotley Marina, where they were met by volunteers of the Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team.

After completing his first mission, Michael said he was both excited and nervous before adrenaline kicked in.

He said: "I joined Harwich RNLI wanting to do something for the community.

"I have spent several months studying on my own and being coached by experienced crew, and finally received my certificate which enabled me to go afloat last week.

"So when I was told to get my waterproofs and lifejacket on, I was excited, nervous and scared all at the same time – but the adrenaline kicks in and you just get on with doing what you have been taught."

Michael is now the fourth member of his family to have volunteered for the lifeboat station.

His father, Peter, said he is "immensely proud" of his son, with the family ties putting the team in a "great position" to continue saving lives at sea.

He said: "I am immensely proud of Michael, not only as a father, but also as the station’s LOM.

"The dedication and commitment shown by all the new recruits responding to the pager at all hours and learning new skills has been amazing to witness, as well as seeing the support given by the experienced volunteers in the training of the new recruits."

He called it "a real team effort which is starting to bear fruit".

Those interested in joining the team can email Peter here.