Lifeboat crew searching for new manager to steer them into the future

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 11:37 AM February 26, 2021   
The Harwich RNLI's inshire lifeboat was tasked to help a grounded vessel. Picture: HARWICH RNLI

The Harwich RNLI team is looking for new volunteers - Credit: Harwich RNLI

A local RNLI crew is looking for a new volunteer manager to help steer its future in saving lives on the Suffolk and Essex coast.

The RNLI Harwich team is looking for a new volunteer lifeboat operations manager and lifeboat management group chairman to help lead the team, which first launched in 1876.

Both roles play a key part in ensuring the crew is ready to save lives whenever needed, while overseeing every function the RNLI plays in the town.

Harwich coxswain Neal Sandquest said: "These are challenging but very rewarding volunteer roles for anyone who wants to be part of a team dedicated to saving lives at sea, and you won’t have to even get your feet wet."

Applications and more information on the roles can be found on the RNLI website, by contacting the RNLI’s volunteering team on 01202 663346 or by email.

Harwich News

