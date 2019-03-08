Sunny

Harwich's Mayflower sets sail for Liverpool Street Station

PUBLISHED: 11:41 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 13 May 2019

The Mayflower model is heading to Liverpool Street Station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

A model of the world-famous Mayflower ship is heading to London's Liverpool Street Station this week in a bid to attract more visitors to north Essex and South Suffolk.

The 1/8 scale model which normally lives at the Harwich Mayflower Heritage Centre is going to London on Wednesday for the nationwide "Community Rail in the City" event which will see more than 42 groups joining forces across the country to showcase some of Britain's most scenic rail journeys.

Essex and South Suffolk Community Rail Partnership Officer Terri Ryland said: "It's going to be an eye-catching sight on the concourse at Liverpool Street and we really hope it will turn some heads and attract people to our stall. Our aim is to attract Londoners to visit Essex and South Suffolk by rail and enjoy the fantastic attractions, countryside, coasts and historic sites the counties have to offer."

