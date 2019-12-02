LOOK: Could you see the Illuminate Festival off the Essex and Suffolk coast?
WILL LODGE
The Illuminate Festival sprang into life at the weekend - could you see Harwich lit up from Shotley and Felixstowe?
Pulling in an estimated 2,500 people to the Essex port town, the annual festival has become an flagship event for Harwich.
This year's festival coincided with the launch of the nationwide Mayflower 400 celebrations, which recognise the first voyage to the New World in 1620 aboard The Mayflower, captained by Harwich resident Christopher Jones.
The Friday night was filled with light and noise as the parade marched towards the quayside, with circus performers and drumming troupes dazzling crowds.
Captain Jones' historic home has been turned into a museum for the year of Mayflower 400, and is open to the public to learn all about the ship's maiden voyage and the captain's life.
Historic Harwich has a strong link to The Mayflower as home to the ship, its master Captain Christopher Jones - whose house still stands in Kings Head Street - and some of its crew. For this reason Harwich is part of the Mayflower 400 Compact, an international group of destinations linked to the story.