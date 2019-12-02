Gallery

LOOK: Could you see the Illuminate Festival off the Essex and Suffolk coast?

The march through the town's streets attracted more than 2,000 to celebrate by the quayside

The Illuminate Festival sprang into life at the weekend - could you see Harwich lit up from Shotley and Felixstowe?

The streets of the Historic Harwich town were lit with incredible optical illusions

Pulling in an estimated 2,500 people to the Essex port town, the annual festival has become an flagship event for Harwich.

The annual Illuminate festival was used to launch a year of festivities called Mayflower 400, recognising the first voyage to the New World in 1620

This year's festival coincided with the launch of the nationwide Mayflower 400 celebrations, which recognise the first voyage to the New World in 1620 aboard The Mayflower, captained by Harwich resident Christopher Jones.

The town's crier also made an appearance in the Illuminate Festival parade

The Friday night was filled with light and noise as the parade marched towards the quayside, with circus performers and drumming troupes dazzling crowds.

The Mayflower 400 events will be ongoing for all of 2020

Captain Jones' historic home has been turned into a museum for the year of Mayflower 400, and is open to the public to learn all about the ship's maiden voyage and the captain's life.

As well as illuminations, circus performers paraded through the town's streets to the delight of the crowds in Essex

Historic Harwich has a strong link to The Mayflower as home to the ship, its master Captain Christopher Jones - whose house still stands in Kings Head Street - and some of its crew. For this reason Harwich is part of the Mayflower 400 Compact, an international group of destinations linked to the story.