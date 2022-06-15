News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two families left homeless after serious fire in seaside town pub

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:39 AM June 15, 2022
Two families have been left homeless after a devastating fire in a Harwich pub

Two families have been left homeless after a serious fire broke out in a pub in Harwich.

The blaze, in Church Street near Ha'penny Pier, was first reported to Essex County Fire & Rescue Service at about 7.50am yesterday, Tuesday, June 14. 

Two families have been left homeless as a result of the fire which also damaged two buildings.

A total of 12 fire engines were dispatched to the scene of the blaze and an investigation will be carried out to determine the cause. 

Speaking yesterday incident commander Craig McLellan, said "Crews have worked incredibly hard in difficult conditions throughout the day.

"While two buildings have sadly been destroyed, we're pleased to report that nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

"Firefighters will remain at the scene for the rest of the day and into the night.

"We're doing everything we can to minimise the impact on the local area but due to the nature of the incident and some of the risks that we've identified the road will remain closed for now.

"We'd like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we continue to make the scene safe."

A spokesman for the fire service said that two crews from Ipswich were also called to extinguish the fire and a 'stop' call was made by 1.55pm. 

Gas and electricity had been isolated at the affected properties. 





