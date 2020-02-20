E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Daughter's disgust over mouldy house

PUBLISHED: 11:18 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 20 February 2020

Flaghship Homes said that it had worked to fix the mould in the property Picture: DEBBIE SMITH

Flaghship Homes said that it had worked to fix the mould in the property Picture: DEBBIE SMITH

Archant

Kathleen Emerson, 62, lives in a Flagship Homes-owned bungalow in Hasketon, near Woodbridge, with a friend who she cares for.

Mould on the ceiling of the Hasketon bungalow Picture: DEBBIE SMITHMould on the ceiling of the Hasketon bungalow Picture: DEBBIE SMITH

Parts of Ms Emerson's house are now covered with mould and mildew including a brick extension and a pantry area, used by the pair to store food.

Her daughter, Debbie Smith, is concerned about the condition of her mother's home and the lack of work that she says has been done to fix it.

"I am absolutely disgusted that my mother has been left to live in this state," said Ms Smith.

"This is having a major impact on both my mother's physical and now mental health.

Mould is also in the pantry area of the house Picture: DEBBIE SMITHMould is also in the pantry area of the house Picture: DEBBIE SMITH

"She is just down at the situation."

Ms Smith said that Flagship had been round to look at the mould problem in the property but said that they hadn't done anything substantial to fix it and that the issue remained.

You may also want to watch:

"If it wasn't so serious it would be laughable," said Ms Smith.

The mould in the brick extension in the property Picture: DEBBIE SMITHThe mould in the brick extension in the property Picture: DEBBIE SMITH

In addition to the mould, Ms Smith said she was worried about problems with heating in the house which she says has not been working properly for a long time.

Flagship Homes denied that the property had been without heating and said that it was working to fix the other problems that remained within Ms Emerson's bungalow.

Charlie Conley, head of asset investment at Flagship Homes said: "We have been in contact with our customer regarding the condensation issue with the outbuilding at the property.

"As with other properties in the area, we have recently cleaned the walls and installed air bricks to help circulate the air."

The brick extension has been made unsusable according to the family Picture: DEBBIE SMITHThe brick extension has been made unsusable according to the family Picture: DEBBIE SMITH

"Following a routine survey last year, the property was placed on the list for the installation of a more efficient heating system. Installation of the new system is being carried out and will be completed this week.

"There has been heating in the property for the last 12 months.

"We hope the recent works will rectify the issues with condensation and apologise for the delay and any inconvenience this may have caused.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and conduct further works if required."

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Three-time world champion Crump signs to ride for Ipswich Witches - eight years after retiring

Jason Crump, a Witch in 2020. Photo: PA

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Three-time world champion Crump signs to ride for Ipswich Witches - eight years after retiring

Jason Crump, a Witch in 2020. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drivers warned of A14 delays as police escort abnormal load

The abnormal load will be escorted down the A14 this morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Academy trust blames agency charges after supply staff spending doubles to £1.2m

Tim Coulson from the Unity Schools Partnership Picture: UNITY SCHOOLS PARTNERSHIP

Brothers sentenced for repeatedly kicking fellow taxi driver in head

The brothers were sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Daughter’s disgust over mouldy house

Flaghship Homes said that it had worked to fix the mould in the property Picture: DEBBIE SMITH

Where can your child ride a unicorn?

Children enjoyed a magical afternoon with unicorns at Kersey Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24