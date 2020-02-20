Daughter's disgust over mouldy house

Kathleen Emerson, 62, lives in a Flagship Homes-owned bungalow in Hasketon, near Woodbridge, with a friend who she cares for.

Parts of Ms Emerson's house are now covered with mould and mildew including a brick extension and a pantry area, used by the pair to store food.

Her daughter, Debbie Smith, is concerned about the condition of her mother's home and the lack of work that she says has been done to fix it.

"I am absolutely disgusted that my mother has been left to live in this state," said Ms Smith.

"This is having a major impact on both my mother's physical and now mental health.

"She is just down at the situation."

Ms Smith said that Flagship had been round to look at the mould problem in the property but said that they hadn't done anything substantial to fix it and that the issue remained.

"If it wasn't so serious it would be laughable," said Ms Smith.

In addition to the mould, Ms Smith said she was worried about problems with heating in the house which she says has not been working properly for a long time.

Flagship Homes denied that the property had been without heating and said that it was working to fix the other problems that remained within Ms Emerson's bungalow.

Charlie Conley, head of asset investment at Flagship Homes said: "We have been in contact with our customer regarding the condensation issue with the outbuilding at the property.

"As with other properties in the area, we have recently cleaned the walls and installed air bricks to help circulate the air."

"Following a routine survey last year, the property was placed on the list for the installation of a more efficient heating system. Installation of the new system is being carried out and will be completed this week.

"There has been heating in the property for the last 12 months.

"We hope the recent works will rectify the issues with condensation and apologise for the delay and any inconvenience this may have caused.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and conduct further works if required."