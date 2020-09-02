E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Popular former bike shop set to be sold at auction

PUBLISHED: 16:30 02 September 2020

A former bike shop in Wickham Market has gone up for sale Picture: MARK WILLETT

A former bike shop in Wickham Market has gone up for sale Picture: MARK WILLETT

Archant

A former bike shop with permission to be converted into a house is set to go under the hammer next week.

The bike shop has been empty for some time Picture: MARK WILLETTThe bike shop has been empty for some time Picture: MARK WILLETT

The former Hasnips bike shop, in Wickham Market, is one of several lots being sold by Auction House East Anglia with a guide price of £175,000 to £200,000.

The shop unit, which sits on the town’s high street, has been empty for some time.

Hasnips, which still has a store in Woodbridge, was run by owner Bob Hasnips - who took over the premises in the 1960s and ran it for many years until he died in 2018, at the age of 85.

The listing for the property suggests that the former shop could remain as a retail venture measuring around 2,500sq ft.

Hasnips was a part of Wickham Market's high street for many years Picture: MARK WILLETTHasnips was a part of Wickham Market's high street for many years Picture: MARK WILLETT

However, the listing makes clear that the building already has planning permission for a change of use to be converted into a residential property, which was granted last year by East Suffolk Council.

It was the second planning permission submitted for the site after a previous attempt to turn the building into eight self-contained flats was withdrawn.

You may also want to watch:

The withdrawal followed a number of concerns from the parish council and neighbours that turning the site into flats would be overdeveloping it.

The building has planning permission to become a house Picture: MARK WILLETTThe building has planning permission to become a house Picture: MARK WILLETT

The current permission would see the building turned into one family home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a garden area and parking spaces also provided.

According to the listing new gas, electricity and water supplies have all very recently been brought to the property.

As well as the bike shop itself, land at the back of the property is also up for sale.

The land is being sold separately from the property itself and has a guide price of £15,000 to £20,000.

The former bike shop is set to go up for auction next week Picture: MARK WILLETTThe former bike shop is set to go up for auction next week Picture: MARK WILLETT

The lot listing indicates that the land in question is around 0.135 acres in size and could be suitable for a range of uses.

The land is largely empty scrubland but is described by the listing as having some potential.

Any changes to the land would require planning permission from East Suffolk Council.

Both the shop and the land behind it will go under the hammer during a virtual sale by Auction House East Anglia on September 9 at 11am.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

