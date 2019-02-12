Man airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following crash

Hatfield Road, near the Witham Road turn-off. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man has been airlifted to hospital following a car crash in Terling.

Essex Police were called shortly after 12pm today to reports that a black Ford Fiesta had left the road in Hatfield Road, near the junction with Witham Road, and collided with trees.

Emergency services attended and the driver, a 25-year-old man, was taken by air ambulance to the Royal London Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed while forensic examinations of the scene are carried out.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who saw a black Ford Fiesta being driven in the area shortly before the collision.

They are also keen to speak to anyone who was driving in the area and has dash cam footage.

Members of the public with information are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 392 of March 3.