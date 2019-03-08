£1.5 million investment in Woodbridge nursing home

A nursing home in Woodbridge is to spend £1.5 million on a project to expand its site.

Haughgate House, on Haugh Lane in Woodbridge, has begun a project to create eight new bedrooms, kitchen, laundry and staff room facilities, as well as the refurbishment of four existing bedrooms.

Healthcare Homes Group, which owns Haughgate House, has confirmed that £1.5million is being invested in the project, which will see the creation of additional new facilities for adults requiring residential and nursing care in the Woodbridge area.

The project is being undertaken by Horizon Construction, which hopes to have the work completed by the summer.

The programme has been designed to provide new facilities that are in keeping with the age of the home, which dates to the 1920s.

The building was originally constructed for the Cobbold family of brewers.

David Smith, Head of Estates & Property Services of Healthcare Homes Group and project manager for the Haughgate House scheme said: “The Group is investing £1.5 million in extending and refurbishing Haughgate House.

“It sees the creation of a host of new bedrooms, a new kitchen and more, and has been designed to complement the 1920s home, yet offer modern facilities to everyone who lives – and works – at Haughgate House.

“We have worked with Horizon Construction on a number of projects of this scale before and they take great care in delivering on time and are respectful in the way they work; particularly ensuring minimal disruption to our existing residents.”

Judith Morgan-Worrall, manager of Haughgate House said: “The house is a hive of activity and we are excited to see the end results later this year.

“We have spoken with residents and their families in details about the planned programme and will of course ensure everyone is kept up to date on the ongoing progress over the coming weeks.

“It’s a very exciting time for us all here.”

Phil Holding, managing director of Horizon Construction said: “Haughgate House carries a lot of local history, accordingly the design and the procurement required careful consideration to complement the building itself and to accommodate the residents, staff and visitors during the project.”

Matt King, Group Finance Director of Healthcare Homes Group said:“While the care sector is facing many challenges, the development at Haughgate House nursing home is part of a structured growth plan that we have in place across our Group. It also responds to an increasing number of enquiries we are receiving in and around the Woodbridge area for quality nursing and residential support. Running a care home requires careful balance of investment versus costs, and to deliver quality care we have long-term controlled investment plans in place that have seen us increase the number of people we can care for in our Group by nearly 80% in the last 3 years.”