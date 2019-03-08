Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

£1.5 million investment in Woodbridge nursing home

PUBLISHED: 18:28 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:28 19 March 2019

Judith Morgan-Worrall, David Masters and the building team Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Judith Morgan-Worrall, David Masters and the building team Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Archant

A nursing home in Woodbridge is to spend £1.5 million on a project to expand its site.

Judith Morgan-Worrall, manager of Haughgate House, with David Masters, contracts manager of Horizon Construction. Picture: Healthcare HomesJudith Morgan-Worrall, manager of Haughgate House, with David Masters, contracts manager of Horizon Construction. Picture: Healthcare Homes

Haughgate House, on Haugh Lane in Woodbridge, has begun a project to create eight new bedrooms, kitchen, laundry and staff room facilities, as well as the refurbishment of four existing bedrooms.

Healthcare Homes Group, which owns Haughgate House, has confirmed that £1.5million is being invested in the project, which will see the creation of additional new facilities for adults requiring residential and nursing care in the Woodbridge area.

The project is being undertaken by Horizon Construction, which hopes to have the work completed by the summer.

The programme has been designed to provide new facilities that are in keeping with the age of the home, which dates to the 1920s.

The building was originally constructed for the Cobbold family of brewers.

David Smith, Head of Estates & Property Services of Healthcare Homes Group and project manager for the Haughgate House scheme said: “The Group is investing £1.5 million in extending and refurbishing Haughgate House.

“It sees the creation of a host of new bedrooms, a new kitchen and more, and has been designed to complement the 1920s home, yet offer modern facilities to everyone who lives – and works – at Haughgate House.

“We have worked with Horizon Construction on a number of projects of this scale before and they take great care in delivering on time and are respectful in the way they work; particularly ensuring minimal disruption to our existing residents.”

Judith Morgan-Worrall, manager of Haughgate House said: “The house is a hive of activity and we are excited to see the end results later this year.

“We have spoken with residents and their families in details about the planned programme and will of course ensure everyone is kept up to date on the ongoing progress over the coming weeks.

“It’s a very exciting time for us all here.”

Phil Holding, managing director of Horizon Construction said: “Haughgate House carries a lot of local history, accordingly the design and the procurement required careful consideration to complement the building itself and to accommodate the residents, staff and visitors during the project.”

Matt King, Group Finance Director of Healthcare Homes Group said:“While the care sector is facing many challenges, the development at Haughgate House nursing home is part of a structured growth plan that we have in place across our Group. It also responds to an increasing number of enquiries we are receiving in and around the Woodbridge area for quality nursing and residential support. Running a care home requires careful balance of investment versus costs, and to deliver quality care we have long-term controlled investment plans in place that have seen us increase the number of people we can care for in our Group by nearly 80% in the last 3 years.”

Most Read

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Ipswich Town keen on Tranmere striker Norwood... who leads English football’s scoring charts this season

Tranmere striker James Norwood has scored 27 goals so far this season. Picture: PA

Most Read

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Ipswich Town keen on Tranmere striker Norwood... who leads English football’s scoring charts this season

Tranmere striker James Norwood has scored 27 goals so far this season. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Watch: Jailed drunk driver’s wrong way journey along A14

Remigijus Katinas, who drove the wrong way on the A14 in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Recipe: Make our sandcastle cakes with strawberry and cream buttercream

Make our sandcastle cakes Picture: Archant

Chefs battle it out to be named the best in Suffolk

Dessert from Luke Bailey form the Salthouse Harbour Hotel Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

14 family Easter egg hunts in Suffolk for spring 2019

There are loads of Easter egg hunts happening in Suffolk this April Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Potential ‘chemical incident’ at Suffolk hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel may be the scene of a chemical incident Picture: PHIL MORLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists