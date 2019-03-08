Woodbridge care home receives praise for caring and open practices from CQC

A nursing home in Woodbridge has received a good rating following it’s latest inspection.

Judith Morgan-Worrall, new manager of Haughgate House Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES Judith Morgan-Worrall, new manager of Haughgate House Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Haughgate House was visited by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in March.

It was the first time the home had been visited by inspectors since it was taken over by Healthcare Homes in February 2018.

The CQC rated Haughgate House as good in the safety, effectiveness, caring, responsive and well- led categories.

Among the areas which impressed inspectors was the open culture at the home.

One member of staff told inspectors:“ The registered manager has an open-door policy and is not stuck away in the office.

“They are very supportive, well organised and hands on; know the residents, relatives and staff really well.

“I am impressed with their leadership; respects the staff and not frightened to give praise.”

The report noted that staff were compassionate, kind and caring towards residents.

One person interviewed in the report said: ”I adore them all. They brighten up my day. They are thoughtful and attentive.

“They are always polite and respectful, I enjoy their company.”

Residents also felt that staff were well trained and had the skills and knowledge to know what they're doing.

One person said, “Yes I think the staff know what they're doing. Never had any problems and feel comfortable when they assist me with personal care.”

Staff themselves said they were well supported with ongoing training to help them carry out their roles.

The home was also praised for learning lessons from accidents and incidents which the report said had been “reported appropriately with action taken to make improvements.”

Manager of Haughgate House, Judith Morgan-Worrall said: “This report is wonderful recognition for the team here, who really do go above and beyond every day to ensure our residents are happy and 'at home'.

“My entire team works with the ethos that Haughgate House is our residents' home, not ours, and as such we work to ensure that we're caring for them in a way that suits them, their needs and wishes.

“I'm delighted that this was found to be the case by our inspectors and we'll now do all we can to build on this excellent feedback.”