Plans for 98 homes and new football pitch given final green light

PUBLISHED: 14:53 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 29 April 2020

A computer generated street view of the land off Green Road. Picture: BLOOR HOMES

A computer generated street view of the land off Green Road. Picture: BLOOR HOMES

Detailed plans for 98 new homes and a new football pitch in Haughley have been given the final green light, with work due to start later this year.

An indicative image of the homes which will be built off Green Road in Haughley. Picture: BLOOR HOMESAn indicative image of the homes which will be built off Green Road in Haughley. Picture: BLOOR HOMES

Plans for the new estate, on land to the east of King George’s Field on Green Road, had been given outline planning permission in May 2018 by Mid Suffolk District Council’s planning committee - but progress on the homes had stagnated.

The 11-acre plot was put up for sale for £5million in 2019 and was eventually sold to Bloor Homes in January 2019, before final designs for the properties were confirmed.

Part of the site has been earmarked for a junior football pitch, fulfilling Sport England’s objective to provide new opportunities to meet the needs of current and future generations

The development by Bloor Homes also includes public open space, off-site highways improvements and the provision of 34 affordable housing plots - meeting the council’s affordable housing policy.

The council’s chief planning officer used emergency delegated powers to sign off the details of this project, in the absence of regular face to face committee meetings due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

It has also been revealed that work on site is expected to start later this year.

David Burn, Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet member for planning, said: “I support the decision made by the chief planning officer.

“This development will provide affordable housing within walking distance of village amenities.

“It will also allow for public open space and a new sports facility, ensuring our commitment to bright and healthy futures for our communities is met.”

The plans will see a mixture of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties built alongside the football pitch.

There will be green public spaces, as well as footpaths to the neighbouring King George V playing fields - which house a skate park, a play area, full-size sports pitches and a bowling green.

The capacity of the nearby primary school and safety issues for children crossing Green Road, due to an increase in traffic, had been raised as issues by Haughley Parish Council.

However, any concerns were addressed and the council supported the application as it passed through committee stage.

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

