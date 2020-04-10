Police make plea after burglars target business during coronavirus lockdown

Police have warned businesses to be vigilant after a series of break-ins across Suffolk, the most recent of which happened at Haughley Bowls Club. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police are urging vigilance after a number of business were targeted in a series of burglaries across Suffolk during the coronavirus outbreak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers have made the plea for business owners to check their security arrangements to help defend against such incidents.

During the current situation with the coronavirus outbreak, officers are asking businesses to review their security arrangements.

You may also want to watch:

Business owners should consider removing equipment or stock, review CCTV, alarm and lighting provision.

The call comes as another local business was broken into overnight.

Sometime between Midday on Tuesday, April 7 and 9:00am on Wednesday, April 8 at the Bowls Club, King George V playing fields, Haughley offenders forced entry to a shed and stole gardening tools.

Officers are asking anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/20293/20, by calling 101 or visiting this website.