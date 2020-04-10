E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police make plea after burglars target business during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 09:56 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 10 April 2020

Police have warned businesses to be vigilant after a series of break-ins across Suffolk, the most recent of which happened at Haughley Bowls Club. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police are urging vigilance after a number of business were targeted in a series of burglaries across Suffolk during the coronavirus outbreak.

Officers have made the plea for business owners to check their security arrangements to help defend against such incidents.

During the current situation with the coronavirus outbreak, officers are asking businesses to review their security arrangements.

Business owners should consider removing equipment or stock, review CCTV, alarm and lighting provision.

The call comes as another local business was broken into overnight.

Sometime between Midday on Tuesday, April 7 and 9:00am on Wednesday, April 8 at the Bowls Club, King George V playing fields, Haughley offenders forced entry to a shed and stole gardening tools.

Officers are asking anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/20293/20, by calling 101 or visiting this website.

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with 'zinging' jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with 'zinging' jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

How will lockdown come to an end in the UK?

Ipswich town centre is deserted during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lifeboat called to help woman in labour

The Strood to Mersea Island, which can get cut off during high tide Picture: PETER WILES

A14 eastbound closed near Claydon following crash between two cars

Police closed a stretch of the A14 following a crash between two cars Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Park and ride could store coronavirus victims

The park and ride at Chelmer Valley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farming celebrities back 'Lockdown Learning' project for home-schooling children

Suffolk farmer and television personality Jimmy Doherty is backing the NFU's new #LockdownLearning inititiave, which aims to teach food and farming topics to children learning from home.
