Work on new 65-home estate gets under way

PUBLISHED: 11:30 29 June 2020

Bellway has pledged to invest thousands of pounds into the Haughley community Picture: BELLWAY

Construction work on a new 65-home estate in Haughley has got under way a year after plans were initially approved.

The Eve Meadows development will be built on land off Fishponds Way in the Suffolk village and will include public open space and a children’s play area.

Once completed by Bellway Homes, the new development will comprise of a range of two, three and four-bedroom houses with public open space to the north of the site.

A total of 43 homes will be made available for private sale, with the remaining 22 being provided as affordable housing through shared ownership or rental agreements.

The first properties are due to be released for sale by Bellway this winter, when the development launches to the public.

As part of the planning agreement for Eve Meadows, Bellway will be making financial contributions towards local services, including £165,120 for school transport, £10,000 for traffic regulation and a further £4,000 for a public right of way.

The housebuilder is also contributing a Community Infrastructure Levy of £649,635 which will go towards local infrastructure, facilities and services.

Sales director for Bellway Essex, Jenny Walker, said: “The homes we are building at Eve Meadows are part of our Artisan Collection, a new range of house types which combines traditional craftsmanship with the very latest construction techniques.

“As such, they will be built with a distinctive look and will fit in well with the rest of the village and its rural surroundings.

“It is important that we retain the charm of the local area which is why we are making sure that natural aspects of the site such as mature trees will be preserved as part of the development.”

Bellway’s outline plans for the development were approved last May by Mid Suffolk District Council.

Haughley Parish Council was in favour of the proposals, though asked for cooperation with the developers around the removal of hedges to make way for a new footpath.

The plans were given the go-ahead despite some objections from locals.

Most complaints were regarding highway infrastructure, however some also listed housing density and environmental reasons for their objections.

