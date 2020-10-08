Nearly 70 homes without power after collision knocks down power cables

A village road is likely to be closed all day following a collision which knocked down power cables.

Suffolk police have been called to Bacton Road in Haughley Green following a collision which knocked down some power cables.

The road is currently closed at the Wetherden and Bacton junction.

Stowmarket Police said on Twitter that the road is likely to be shut for most of the day.

UK Power Networks have reported that around 70 homes are currently without power in the area and are likely to remain so until at least 4.30pm.

In a message on their website UK Power Networks said: “After assessment, damage to the electricity pole is significant, so we’re going to have to replace it completely then reconnect our cabling.

“To do this safely, we need specialist teams, equipment, vehicles and arrangement of a road closure. Due to this, our engineers have advised an estimated timeframe of between 16:30 and 17:30 for power to be restored.”