E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nearly 70 homes without power after collision knocks down power cables

PUBLISHED: 09:04 08 October 2020

Almost 70 homes are without power this morning following a collision which knocked down a power cable Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Almost 70 homes are without power this morning following a collision which knocked down a power cable Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A village road is likely to be closed all day following a collision which knocked down power cables.

Suffolk police have been called to Bacton Road in Haughley Green following a collision which knocked down some power cables.

The road is currently closed at the Wetherden and Bacton junction.

You may also want to watch:

Stowmarket Police said on Twitter that the road is likely to be shut for most of the day.

UK Power Networks have reported that around 70 homes are currently without power in the area and are likely to remain so until at least 4.30pm.

In a message on their website UK Power Networks said: “After assessment, damage to the electricity pole is significant, so we’re going to have to replace it completely then reconnect our cabling.

“To do this safely, we need specialist teams, equipment, vehicles and arrangement of a road closure. Due to this, our engineers have advised an estimated timeframe of between 16:30 and 17:30 for power to be restored.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Explained: How the latest wave of coronavirus infections is spreading across Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates for Suffolk have been revealed (stock image) Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Watch: Andoh scores a cracker as Town youngsters go through in Premier Cup

Town youngster Levi Andoh scored a cracker in their win at Walsham-le-Willows in the Suffolk Premier Cup last night Picture: LEIGH SIMONS TWITTER

Tool hire workers face anxious wait as company prepares to close dozens of stores

HSS Hire in Bluestem Road, Ipswich. the company has yet to reveal which stores it plans to close Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Man jailed after police found gun and ammunition in his wardrobe

Sean Casey was jailed for 20 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Nearly 70 homes without power after collision knocks down power cables

Almost 70 homes are without power this morning following a collision which knocked down a power cable Picture: GOOGLE MAPS