Homes still without power 11 hours after crash involving Audi damages cables

An Audi collided with a garden, which led to power cables being knocked down in Haughley Green. Picture: CRAIG MILES Archant

A Suffolk village is still without power, 11 hours after an Audi crashed into a garden, damaging overhead cables.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An Audi collided with a garden, which led to power cables being knocked down in Haughley Green. Picture: CRAIG MILES An Audi collided with a garden, which led to power cables being knocked down in Haughley Green. Picture: CRAIG MILES

Suffolk police were called to Fir Tree Lane in Haughley Green following a collision which knocked down power cables.

Officers were called to the village at 5.45am after an Audi collided with a garden, which led to power cables being knocked down.

The road was closed at the Wetherden and Bacton junction and remains shut 11 hours later.

Nearly 50 homes are also still without power.

An Audi collided with a garden, which led to power cables being knocked down in Haughley Green. Picture: CRAIG MILES An Audi collided with a garden, which led to power cables being knocked down in Haughley Green. Picture: CRAIG MILES

Engineers from UK Power Network remain at the scene and it is hoped that the damage will be fixed by 7pm.

You may also want to watch:

In a message on their website UK Power Networks said: “After assessment, damage to the electricity pole is significant, so we’re going to have to replace it completely then reconnect our cabling.

“To do this safely, we need specialist teams, equipment, vehicles and arrangement of a road closure. Due to this, our engineers have advised an estimated timeframe of between 4.30pm and 5.30pm for power to be restored.”