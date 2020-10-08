E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Homes still without power 11 hours after crash involving Audi damages cables

PUBLISHED: 16:36 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:58 08 October 2020

An Audi collided with a garden, which led to power cables being knocked down in Haughley Green. Picture: CRAIG MILES

An Audi collided with a garden, which led to power cables being knocked down in Haughley Green. Picture: CRAIG MILES

Archant

A Suffolk village is still without power, 11 hours after an Audi crashed into a garden, damaging overhead cables.

An Audi collided with a garden, which led to power cables being knocked down in Haughley Green. Picture: CRAIG MILESAn Audi collided with a garden, which led to power cables being knocked down in Haughley Green. Picture: CRAIG MILES

Suffolk police were called to Fir Tree Lane in Haughley Green following a collision which knocked down power cables.

Officers were called to the village at 5.45am after an Audi collided with a garden, which led to power cables being knocked down.

The road was closed at the Wetherden and Bacton junction and remains shut 11 hours later.

Nearly 50 homes are also still without power.

An Audi collided with a garden, which led to power cables being knocked down in Haughley Green. Picture: CRAIG MILESAn Audi collided with a garden, which led to power cables being knocked down in Haughley Green. Picture: CRAIG MILES

Engineers from UK Power Network remain at the scene and it is hoped that the damage will be fixed by 7pm.

You may also want to watch:

In a message on their website UK Power Networks said: “After assessment, damage to the electricity pole is significant, so we’re going to have to replace it completely then reconnect our cabling.

“To do this safely, we need specialist teams, equipment, vehicles and arrangement of a road closure. Due to this, our engineers have advised an estimated timeframe of between 4.30pm and 5.30pm for power to be restored.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Calls for cameras on 40mph road after 12 drivers caught speeding including one doing 94mph

Millennium Way where 12 drivers were caught speeding. PHOTO: Google Maps

Homes still without power 11 hours after crash involving Audi damages cables

An Audi collided with a garden, which led to power cables being knocked down in Haughley Green. Picture: CRAIG MILES

Anorexic student’s hospital ward had ‘no mental health support’ for entire weekend, inquest told

Averil Hart inquest: The 19-year-old died from anorexia in 2012 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Bells and whistles - Morris dancing merriment features in Days Gone By

Hageneth Morris Men at Woolpit Street Fairin 2002 Picture: ARCHANT

Coronavirus spike is a ‘cause for concern and action’ warn health chiefs

Residents in Suffolk have been asked to