Have you seen these figures on the village green at Haughley?

PUBLISHED: 12:06 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 30 October 2020

Kieron Palmer of Palmers Bakery with his six-month-old daughter Alexandra Picture: KIERON PALMER

KIERON PALMER

A west Suffolk baker has honoured the lives lost in his village during the two world wars through a moving exhibition.

Each of the 41 silhouettes erected on the green in Haughley represent one of the villagers who died while serving for their country in the First and Second World Wars.

Kieron Palmer, of Palmer’s Bakery, who arranged the silhouettes, said he wanted to do something to raise money for the Royal British Legion – and again will be selling poppy biscuits and muffins at his bakery.

Mr Palmer said the silhouettes have “brought home” the realities of war.

He added: “Each of those soldiers are stood there now, just as they did when they first left the village to go to war.

“It is quite chilling really, it shows the true scale of the loss of life – especially now with everything going on.”

A socially-distanced service and two-minute’s silence will be held among the silhouettes on November 11, started by the sounding of the parish’s air raid siren.

