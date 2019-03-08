£5m plot of land with permission to build 96 homes up for sale

A multi-million pound plot of land in a Suffolk village with permission to build nearly 100 new homes is for sale for £5 million.

Outline planning permission for the plot at Haughley, near Stowmarket, was granted in May 2018, however construction on the new homes has yet to begin.

The land has now been put up for sale by Paul Wright Estate Agents for £5 million.

The 10 acre plot will house the new 96 home estate after a Mid Suffolk District Council planning committee decided the homes could be constructed on condition of 23 outstanding terms.

The plot is described by agents as mainly being grassland, interspersed with hedges and trees.

They added: "The land lies in a single block totalling 10 acres with frontage to Green Road.

"Haughley benefits from being an established and resilient area for people of all ages.

"It is well placed to take advantage of forecast demographic growth and additionally offers excellent immediate amenities, both pre & primary schools, bus services, church, vets, hairdressers, public house, restaurant, Co-op and family bakers."

The estate will be accessed from Green Road alongside a junior football pitch.

The plans will see a mixture of one, two, three and four bed properties, with 34 affordable homes also constructed.

The new owners would also have to also pay a community infrastructure levy (CIL) which is calculated to be around £700,000 as well as £64,000 of section 106 requirements.

Originally, the plans, presented by Phil Cobbold Planning Ltd were for 111 homes and did not include the junior football pitch, but after discussions with the Haughley Neighbourhood Plan team the number of homes was reduced.

A public exhibition was held on July 14 and 15 in 2017 and a total of 225 residents attended.

In the feedback presented by the planners, locals said they were concerned over the number of patients at the doctors surgery, the number of bungalows planned and the lack of demand for the larger 'luxury homes'.

However, the applicants suggested that the number of homes was appropriate for the site and that some of the CIL money could go towards improving infrastructure in the area.