Haughley Spectacle of Light deemed unsafe to open on Saturday

The Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park will not be open on Saturday night because of fears trees will get damaged during Storm Dennis Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

The Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park will not open on Saturday night because of the strong winds expected from Storm Dennis.

Organisers of the light extravaganza near Stowmarket have said that it is not safe to open because of the effect of the high wind on the trees in the gardens.

It is the second time the Spectacle of Light has been forced to close because of bad weather conditions - it also shut on Sunday, February 9 due to Storm Ciara.

In a post on their Facebook page organisers advised ticket holders of the situation: " All ticket holders for 15th February will be able to attend the Spectacle of Light on any other open evening and their existing tickets will be valid."

Following the closure on Saturday night the Spectacle of Light will then be open between Sunday, February 16 through to Sunday, February 23.

For further updates on the Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park please visit their Facebook page.



