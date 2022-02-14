News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
What are the bright lights in the sky near Stowmarket?

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:29 AM February 14, 2022
Updated: 10:36 AM February 14, 2022
The Haughley Spectacle of Light could be seen lighting up the Suffolk skyline from miles away.

The Haughley Spectacle of Light could be seen lighting up the Suffolk skyline from miles away. - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Stowmarket Police

Is it Harry Potter flying through the sky on another adventure? Or perhaps UFOs are making an unexpected visit?

No! It's the Haughley Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park, near Stowmarket.

In a tweet on Sunday (February 13) evening, Stowmarket Police posted the playful picture of the spectacular Suffolk skyline casting purple and blue shadows on the clouds.

Spectacle of light returns to Haughley park this year, and it certainy doesn't disappoint PICTURE:

Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Having returned for 2022, the Haughley Spectacle of Light, which has been described as a "breathtaking experience from start to finish", offers a magical illuminated trail and exciting installations to wow people of all ages.

The experience allows adventure seekers to explore the grounds and follow the new Spectacle of Light and Sound trail.

So romantic - the Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park. Picture: HAUGHLEY PARK LTD

So romantic - the Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park. Picture: HAUGHLEY PARK LTD - Credit: Archant

People can also wander through the kaleidoscope, wonder at the mirror balls and discover the carpet of colour and flickering fire.

Tickets to the experience are available on selected evenings up until Sunday, February 27.

The impressive Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park continues this weekend. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tickets can be bought for the Haughley Spectacle of Light on selected evenings up until February 27. - Credit: Archant

For more information, click here.

Stowmarket News

