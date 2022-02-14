What are the bright lights in the sky near Stowmarket?

The Haughley Spectacle of Light could be seen lighting up the Suffolk skyline from miles away. - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Stowmarket Police

Is it Harry Potter flying through the sky on another adventure? Or perhaps UFOs are making an unexpected visit?

No! It's the Haughley Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park, near Stowmarket.

Northern Lights ? ❌

UFO ? ❌

What on earth could it be?? #Haughley Park light show ✅#StandDownOpIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/CYWogPrWSJ — Stowmarket Police (@PoliceStow) February 13, 2022

In a tweet on Sunday (February 13) evening, Stowmarket Police posted the playful picture of the spectacular Suffolk skyline casting purple and blue shadows on the clouds.

Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Having returned for 2022, the Haughley Spectacle of Light, which has been described as a "breathtaking experience from start to finish", offers a magical illuminated trail and exciting installations to wow people of all ages.

The experience allows adventure seekers to explore the grounds and follow the new Spectacle of Light and Sound trail.

So romantic - the Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park. Picture: HAUGHLEY PARK LTD - Credit: Archant

People can also wander through the kaleidoscope, wonder at the mirror balls and discover the carpet of colour and flickering fire.

Tickets to the experience are available on selected evenings up until Sunday, February 27.

Tickets can be bought for the Haughley Spectacle of Light on selected evenings up until February 27. - Credit: Archant

