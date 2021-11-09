Gallery

In total 41 men from Haughley died during WW1 and WW2 - the soldier silhouettes give a poignant representation of this loss ahead of armistice day

Soldier silhouettes have returned to Haughley village green ahead of Armistice day - once again highlighting the loss of young men from villages across the county during the two world wars.

The 41 silhouettes, which are made from black metal, were first installed on the green by Kieron Palmer, owner of historic Palmers Bakery in 2019 and have attracted visitors each November since.

The 41 Soldier Silhouettes have been placed on Haughley village green by Kieron Palmer from Palmers bakery - for Remembrance Day

Mr Palmer said: "I was inspired by the daffodils growing on the village green in 2019 and thought if we translated it into figures how effective it would look as the silhouettes represent the forty one men of Haughley who marched off down the street never to return."

Each of the soldier silhouettes represents one of the forty one men of Haughley who died during first and second world wars.

Information about the soldiers that died from Haughley, during the two world wars, are displayed near the soldier installation on the village green

On Armistice Day, Thursday November 11, the start of a two minutes silence at 11am will be marked by the poignant sound of the parish air raid siren.

Following this there will be a short service amongst the soldier silhouettes which will be led by the local vicar, who will be joined by members of the Royal British Legion and pupils form Crawford's Primary School in Haughley.

Soldier Silhouettes have been placed on Haughley village green ahead of remembrance day 2021

On the Palmers Bakery of Haughley Facebook page Mr Palmer posted: "Over a century since the start of the First World War it is still important for the younger generation to remember the sacrifices made for our freedom today."

Lyn Walder and Tracey Rose from Palmers Bakery with their Rememberance bakes which are being sold at Palmers Bakery in Haughley in aid of the Royal British Legion

The soldier silhouettes will remain on the green until the end of November. Donation boxes for the Royal British Legion can be found in Palmers Bakery in Haughley and on the village green - poppy muffins and biscuits will be sold in the bakery, also in aid of the charity.

The soldiers standing in the sunlight on Haughley village green

Soldier Silhouettes have been placed in Haughley - there will be collection boxes inside Palmers Bakery and on the village green

Remembrance bakes being sold by Palmers Bakery in aid of the Royal British Legion




