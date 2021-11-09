Gallery
Stunning soldier silhouettes return to Haughley for Remembrance
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Soldier silhouettes have returned to Haughley village green ahead of Armistice day - once again highlighting the loss of young men from villages across the county during the two world wars.
The 41 silhouettes, which are made from black metal, were first installed on the green by Kieron Palmer, owner of historic Palmers Bakery in 2019 and have attracted visitors each November since.
Mr Palmer said: "I was inspired by the daffodils growing on the village green in 2019 and thought if we translated it into figures how effective it would look as the silhouettes represent the forty one men of Haughley who marched off down the street never to return."
Each of the soldier silhouettes represents one of the forty one men of Haughley who died during first and second world wars.
On Armistice Day, Thursday November 11, the start of a two minutes silence at 11am will be marked by the poignant sound of the parish air raid siren.
Following this there will be a short service amongst the soldier silhouettes which will be led by the local vicar, who will be joined by members of the Royal British Legion and pupils form Crawford's Primary School in Haughley.
On the Palmers Bakery of Haughley Facebook page Mr Palmer posted: "Over a century since the start of the First World War it is still important for the younger generation to remember the sacrifices made for our freedom today."
The soldier silhouettes will remain on the green until the end of November. Donation boxes for the Royal British Legion can be found in Palmers Bakery in Haughley and on the village green - poppy muffins and biscuits will be sold in the bakery, also in aid of the charity.
