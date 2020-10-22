E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Public health doctor calls for people to have flu-jabs this winter

PUBLISHED: 20:29 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 20:29 22 October 2020

Ipswich town centre busy with shoppers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A public health chief has called for people over 60 to get flu-jabs because “Covid and flu at the same time is not something we want to see”.

Dr David Edwards, a consultant in health protection at Public Health England East, has spoken out on the importance of following government guidelines and implored people to get flu-jabs to help fight Covid-19 this winter.

MORE: Suffolk MPs back government to reject free school meals extension

He said: “Covid-19 rates continue to rise in the East of England and we are now seeing a spike amongst our over-60s population. We need to work together to protect ourselves, our loved ones, the elderly and the vulnerable in society.

“As we enter the flu season, it is more important than ever to be vaccinated, this will help build a defence not only for you but for those around you. As we are seeing a rise of Covid cases in our elderly, we ask they get their free flu jab to protect them from influenza – fighting Covid and flu at the same time is not something we want to see in our elderly and vulnerable population.

“Please continue to take action to help prevent Covid spreading – stick to the rule of six and social distancing, wear face coverings and regularly wash your hands.”

“If you develop Covid-19 like symptoms contact 119 to arrange testing. If you are a positive case of Covid-19 you need to self-isolate for 10 days. If a member of your household is a positive Covid-19 case please self-isolate for 14 days to protect other people. Going to school, college, work or other settings when you should be self-isolating not only poses a risk to people’s health but it can also affect their education and work.”

