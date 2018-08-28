Sunshine and Showers

Dog on the loose sparks police call out

PUBLISHED: 15:15 29 January 2019

The dog was found on the loose in Beckham Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

The dog was found on the loose in Beckham Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A dog, which sparked a police call out after it was spotted on the loose, has been reunited with its owner.

Police responded to an incident in Beckham Road, Lowestoft where a dog was found running around without a collar to identify who it belonged to.

The large ginger and white dog – possibly a Japanese Akito breed or similar – was soon reunited with its owner after an appeal on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page.

A police spokesman said: “Thank you for everyone’s help with the lost dog.

“He has now been reunited with his owner.”

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

