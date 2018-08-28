Dog on the loose sparks police call out

The dog was found on the loose in Beckham Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

A dog, which sparked a police call out after it was spotted on the loose, has been reunited with its owner.

Police responded to an incident in Beckham Road, Lowestoft where a dog was found running around without a collar to identify who it belonged to.

The large ginger and white dog – possibly a Japanese Akito breed or similar – was soon reunited with its owner after an appeal on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page.

A police spokesman said: “Thank you for everyone’s help with the lost dog.

“He has now been reunited with his owner.”