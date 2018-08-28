Have you seen Jack Woods from Ipswich?

Jack Woods from Ipswich is missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace an 18-year-old who has gone missing from Ipswich.

Jack Woods was last seen leaving for his home address at around 5.30pm yesterday, November 27.

He is described as 5ft 8in tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a green jacket, grey hooded top and black skinny jeans when he was last seen.

Jack has roman numerals tattooed on his left arm and a scar on his right arm.

The photo shows Jack with brown hair however this has now been completely shaved off.

Anyone who believes they have seen him or knows of his whereabouts should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101.