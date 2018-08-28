Missing 44-year-old last seen on Wednesday

A middle-aged woman has gone missing from north Essex.

Essex Police are appealing for help after Victoria Stevens was reported missing at 11am on Saturday, November 24.

Ms Stevens was last seen at her home on Wednesday, November 21 but police believe that she may have been in Colchester town centre on Friday.

Ms Stevens is 5ft 6ins tall and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black top and a green cardigan.

She has some very distinctive tattoos, which officers believe will help to identify her.

Ms Stevens has a rose, some initials and a dog paw print on the back of her neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester police station on 101.