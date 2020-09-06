E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Road closed as firefighters cut two people from vehicle in serious crash

PUBLISHED: 12:10 06 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 06 September 2020

The A1017 in Haverhill is closed in both directions following a serious collision. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The A1017 in Haverhill is closed in both directions following a serious collision. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The A1017 in Haverhill is closed in both directions following a serious collision.

Four fire crews have been sent to the crash on the A1017, which has closed the road from the A143 at Rowley Hill to the B1057 at Bumpstead Road.

According to the AA map, the road has been closed from around 11am and is likely to be closed until early this afternoon.

Traffic between Sturmer and Haverhill is being affected and nearby roads are slow-moving due to the increased congestion.

The worst delays appear to be around the roundabout with the A143.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Combined fire control received two calls to a road traffic collision.

“Control mobilised four crews and an officer and informed police and ambulance control rooms.

“On arrival, crews confirmed two people were out with two still in the vehicle. Using cutting gear crews removed the roof and extricated the casualties. All casualties were left in the care of the ambulance service.”

It has been reported that the air ambulance has also been called to the scene and Essex Police are in attendance.

Essex Police has been approached for comment.

Most Read

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Human remains discovered in Sudbury belong to ‘athletic man’, police confirm

Forensic teams in Sudbury after human remains were found Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Developer submits plans for 80 homes in small village

Hopkins Homes has submitted plans for 80 new homes in land known as Chapel Field in Grundisburgh Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

