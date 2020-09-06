Breaking

Road closed as firefighters cut two people from vehicle in serious crash

The A1017 in Haverhill is closed in both directions following a serious collision. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The A1017 in Haverhill is closed in both directions following a serious collision.

Four fire crews have been sent to the crash on the A1017, which has closed the road from the A143 at Rowley Hill to the B1057 at Bumpstead Road.

According to the AA map, the road has been closed from around 11am and is likely to be closed until early this afternoon.

Traffic between Sturmer and Haverhill is being affected and nearby roads are slow-moving due to the increased congestion.

The worst delays appear to be around the roundabout with the A143.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Combined fire control received two calls to a road traffic collision.

“Control mobilised four crews and an officer and informed police and ambulance control rooms.

“On arrival, crews confirmed two people were out with two still in the vehicle. Using cutting gear crews removed the roof and extricated the casualties. All casualties were left in the care of the ambulance service.”

It has been reported that the air ambulance has also been called to the scene and Essex Police are in attendance.

Essex Police has been approached for comment.