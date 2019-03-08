Busy road closed after tractor spills six tonnes of seed

The A1017 is closed after a tractor spilt six tonnes of rapeseed. Picture: HAVERHILL POLICE Archant

A busy road near Haverhill in Suffolk has been closed after a trailer carrying six tonnes of seed overturned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The A1017 is closed after a tractor spilt six tonnes of rapeseed. Picture: HAVERHILL POLICE The A1017 is closed after a tractor spilt six tonnes of rapeseed. Picture: HAVERHILL POLICE

The incident, which took place on the A1017, was initially reported shortly before 9.30am to Suffolk police officers, who have now shut off the road while the spill is dealt with.

You may also want to watch:

It is understood a tractor was towing a trailer which was carrying a large load of rape seed - which then overturned, shedding its load, near the junction between the A1017 and Homefield Road in Haverhill.

The road will remain closed until both the trailer and the seed are cleared, police said.

Officers are advising drivers to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with.

They recommend motorists take Homefield Road and the Moon Hall Lane before rejoining the A1017.