Busy road closed after tractor spills six tonnes of seed
PUBLISHED: 11:27 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 29 July 2019
A busy road near Haverhill in Suffolk has been closed after a trailer carrying six tonnes of seed overturned.
The incident, which took place on the A1017, was initially reported shortly before 9.30am to Suffolk police officers, who have now shut off the road while the spill is dealt with.
It is understood a tractor was towing a trailer which was carrying a large load of rape seed - which then overturned, shedding its load, near the junction between the A1017 and Homefield Road in Haverhill.
The road will remain closed until both the trailer and the seed are cleared, police said.
Officers are advising drivers to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with.
They recommend motorists take Homefield Road and the Moon Hall Lane before rejoining the A1017.