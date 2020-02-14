E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man arrested after being found with knuckle duster and taser disguised as torch

PUBLISHED: 16:44 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 14 February 2020

Haverhill Police caught the owner of a van who was driving without a license or insurance and was in possession of a knuckle duster and taser disguised as a torch Picture: HAVERHILL POLICE

HAVERHILL POLICE

A 19-year-old man found in possession of a knuckle duster and a taser which was disguised as a torch has been arrested by police.

Patrol officers in Haverhill stopped a van in Haverhill on Wednesday afternoon, after having reason to believe the vehicle was being driven illegally.

Officers discovered a taser which had been disguised as a torch along with a weapon in the vehicle.

A police spokesman said: "At 1.10pm on Wednesday, February, 12 officers on patrol in the vicinity of Burton End, Haverhill, saw a vehicle park-up which they had reason to believe was being driven without insurance.

"A 19-year-old man from Haverhill was subsequently arrested on suspicion of the following four offences: driving without insurance; driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence; possession of an offensive weapon (a knuckle duster); and possession of a firearm (a taser device).

"He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries."

