Do you recognise this man and his car?
PUBLISHED: 13:08 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:36 28 November 2018
Police hunting a gang who attacked four men in Suffolk and left all of them with broken bones have issued an image of a man and his vehicle they want to trace.
The incident happened in Duddery Road, Haverhill, around 3.45am on Sunday August 5 when the four were approached and then assaulted.
Suffolk Constabulary have now issued a picture a man they want to speak to in connection with the attack.
He is described as white, with a bald head, and wore a white T-shirt. He was driving a silver vehicle.
Two people have previously been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the attack.
They are a 28-year-old man from Haverhill and a 24-year-old man from north London.
Anyone with information or who knows the man is asked to call West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference 44227/18 or call 0800 555 111.