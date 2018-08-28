Do you recognise this man and his car?

CCTV images of the man police want to trace in connection with an incident in Haverhill earlier this year where four people were assaulted. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Police hunting a gang who attacked four men in Suffolk and left all of them with broken bones have issued an image of a man and his vehicle they want to trace.

The incident happened in Duddery Road, Haverhill, around 3.45am on Sunday August 5 when the four were approached and then assaulted.

Suffolk Constabulary have now issued a picture a man they want to speak to in connection with the attack.

He is described as white, with a bald head, and wore a white T-shirt. He was driving a silver vehicle.

Two people have previously been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the attack.

They are a 28-year-old man from Haverhill and a 24-year-old man from north London.

Anyone with information or who knows the man is asked to call West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference 44227/18 or call 0800 555 111.