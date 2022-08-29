News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'A fun, joint family effort' - Suffolk park continues to inspire author

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 2:30 PM August 29, 2022
David Howden and his daughter Katelyn

A local author has released the third book in his series of fantastical children's novels set in Suffolk. - Credit: Debbie Howden

A Suffolk author has released the third book in his series of fantastical children's novels set in the county. 

David Howden is the author and illustrator of 'The Tooth Bearer' series of children's novels, which feature his daughter Katelyn.

Based upon the Cottingley fairy hoax of 1917, David tells stories from the viewpoint of the fairies and uses East Town Park in Haverhill as inspiration.

David said: "I originally wrote the first Tooth Bearer story for Katelyn as a bedtime read, featuring her as the main character.

"She also went on to provide some drawings of her own for the book series, making these books a fun, joint family effort."

The Tooth Bearer and the Darkness of Disbelief

Based upon the Cottingley fairy hoax of 1917, David tells stories from the viewpoint of the fairies and features East Town Park in Haverhill. - Credit: Debbie Howden

The first two books follow the adventures of Katelyn who, after being accidentally transported to the fairy realm, discovers that she is a Tooth Bearer with the power to stop a powerful entity created by the disbelief of humans.

In his latest book, Katelyn must face her fears and, together with her friends, try to vanquish the entity once and for all.

David's latest addition to the series is available either as a paperback or eBook and can be ordered from Amazon.

Books
Haverhill News

Don't Miss

The family of a husband and wife who died in a crash in Ipswich have paid tribute to them

Tributes paid to 'devoted' husband and wife who died in crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Jack Aitchison celebrates levelling for the visitors.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw with Barnsley unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna speaking to the press after the game

Football | Match reaction

'Referee cost us the game' - McKenna's verdict on 2-2 home draw with...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Broadcaster Michael Portillo has been in Suffolk to record an episode of Great British Railway Journeys

TV

Michael Portillo spotted recording BBC show at Suffolk railway station

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon