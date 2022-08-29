'A fun, joint family effort' - Suffolk park continues to inspire author

A local author has released the third book in his series of fantastical children's novels set in Suffolk. - Credit: Debbie Howden

A Suffolk author has released the third book in his series of fantastical children's novels set in the county.

David Howden is the author and illustrator of 'The Tooth Bearer' series of children's novels, which feature his daughter Katelyn.

Based upon the Cottingley fairy hoax of 1917, David tells stories from the viewpoint of the fairies and uses East Town Park in Haverhill as inspiration.

David said: "I originally wrote the first Tooth Bearer story for Katelyn as a bedtime read, featuring her as the main character.

"She also went on to provide some drawings of her own for the book series, making these books a fun, joint family effort."

The first two books follow the adventures of Katelyn who, after being accidentally transported to the fairy realm, discovers that she is a Tooth Bearer with the power to stop a powerful entity created by the disbelief of humans.

In his latest book, Katelyn must face her fears and, together with her friends, try to vanquish the entity once and for all.

David's latest addition to the series is available either as a paperback or eBook and can be ordered from Amazon.