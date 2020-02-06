E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Barclays bank evacuated after strong smell of burning

PUBLISHED: 10:09 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 06 February 2020

Firefighters have evacuated the Barclays bank. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Firefighters have evacuated the Barclays bank. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Two fire crews were called to a suspected building fire at a Barclays bank, after reports of an electrical burning smell.

Barclays Bank in Haverhill has been evacuated after smells of burning. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSBarclays Bank in Haverhill has been evacuated after smells of burning. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the bank in Haverhill High Street after reports of an electrical burning smell at 8.35am.

A spokesman said: "The building was evacuated and on arrival crews found sections of the roof with higher temperatures, almost like hot spots.

"They stripped some internal roof tiles to gain access following the strong smell of burning."

No flame has been found and crews called a stop time just after 10am, following external and internal searches to find the source.

An electrician has been requested to visit the site and carry out an assessment.

